Man arrested on "suspicion of rape and assault", following Mason Greenwood suspension at Manchester United
By Mark White published
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed a man in his 20s remains in custody for questioning and enquiries are ongoing
Following Manchester United star Mason Greenwood being suspended by his club, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.
The force launched an investigation after being made aware of the images and footage earlier today.
This morning, Greenwood became the centre of a storm after partner Harriet Dobson revealed photos of bruises and cuts along with a video of the two of them arguing.
The man arrested is in his 20s and remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing, according to Greater Manchester Police.
