Man City book UCL semi-final spot

Manchester City progressed to the Champions League semi-finals after securing a 4-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund following their 2-1 win in the second leg on Wednesday evening.

The Germans got off to a great start and managed to take the lead in the 15th minute when Haaland played the ball back into the area, which deflected off Ruben Dias into the path of Jude Bellingham, who curled a fantastic strike towards the top corner from 20 yards.

Ederson made amends for conceding a goal in the 17th minute when he made a save from close range to keep out Manuel Akanji header from 15 yards out.

Man City nearly drew the game level in the 25th minute but Kevin De Bruyne thumped his thunderous effort against the woodwork from 20 yards out before Bernardo Silva's rebound header sailed wide of the post.

The visitors had another chance to equalise in the 38th minute but Oleksandr Zinchenko failed to header his effort on target from six yards out.

The game went into the half time break 1-0 in favour of Dortmund with the scoreline level at 2-2 on aggregate.

Man City were rewarded with a penalty in the 52nd minute after VAR intervened. Riyad Mahrez stepped up to whip the ball straight into the far corner.

De Bruyne came close to handing his side the lead in the 58th minute but saw his thunderous effort sail wide of the target, although it took a deflection before going out for a corner.

City eventually managed to double their lead in the 74th minute when Phil Foden drilled towards the near post. He caught it so sweetly and Hitz can't get across in time as the ball smacked off the inside of the post and into the net.

Pep Guardiola's side managed to hold on to their aggregate lead until the final whistle to book their place in the next round of the European competition, while Dortmund's campaign came to an end.