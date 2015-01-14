Man City complete Bony signing from Swansea

Bony, who is currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, moves to the Etihad Stadium after penning a four-and-a-half-year deal following days of negotiations between the two clubs.

A return of 35 goals from 70 appearances for Swansea from Bony has prompted City to make a statement of intent in the January transfer window as Manuel Pellegrini's men battle to keep pace with leaders Chelsea.

Injuries to Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko has left Pellegrini short of attacking options at various times this season, with Bony's arrival a timely boost.