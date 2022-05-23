Man City: Ruben Dias' dad "almost knocked Noel Gallagher’s teeth out" with headbutt during Manchester City title celebrations
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The Man City defender's father accidentally clashed heads with the singer as they celebrated a dramatic Premier League triumph
Man City fan and ex-Oasis singer Noel Gallagher was left covered in blood and needing stitches after the father of defender Ruben Dias accidentally headbutted him during Sunday’s Premier League title celebrations.
Manchester City successfully defended their league crown at the Etihad, but they needed three goals in the final 15 minutes against Aston Villa to do so with a stunning 3-2 comeback win.
However, Gallagher revealed that he missed the end of the match as he was receiving medical attention following an unexpected dust-up with Dias’ dad.
Speaking to TalkSport Breakfast with Laura Woods, Ally McCoist and Jamie O'Hara, Gallagher said: “As the third goal goes in there is absolute bedlam. As you can imagine, in the stadium where we sit, Dias' family are in the box, a couple of boxes up.
“I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me while I'm on the floor covered in blood.
“I don't see the last two minutes; I've got to get taken down by the St John Ambulance and had to get stitched up.
“I've got stitches in my top lip, I've got two black eyes as I'm going down the corridor Pep's running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says 'what's up with your face?'”
Dias' father certainly appears to have come out the better after the collision.
"Not a mark on him,” Gallagher said.
“He's a big bear of a man - he almost knocked my teeth out. But as days go at the Etihad that's got to be up there with the best."
