Manchester United report: Argentina wonderkid sparks bidding war between Manchester rivals and Real Madrid

Manchester Untied are considering a move for River Plate talent Enzo Fernandez, say reports, but they face competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid and Benfica.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated prospect in Argentinian football and earned his first call-up to the senior Argentina squad in November, although he’s yet to be capped. According to Clarin, City are the likeliest of Fernandez’s suitors to make a move, although United, Real Madrid and Benfica are also in the frame.

Pep Guardiola’s side are considering triggering the central midfielder’s €20 million (£17m) release clause to secure his signature this summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

As it stands, that could be the only way for City to secure a deal, as River don’t want to negotiate a sale.

The move would be a return to familiar territory for the Citizens, who signed River forward Julian Alvarez in January on a five-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old has remained on loan with the Buenos Aires club until July 2022, where he plays alongside Fernandez.

(Image credit: PA)

Fernandez, who turned 21 in January, has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 18 appearances for River this season.

Valued at £5.85m by Transfermarkt, the youngster spent a year on loan at Defensa y Justicia between 2020 and 2021, before returning to nail down a regular spot in the River line-up.

