Man City pair to stay at the club, says striker
Speaking after Brazil's 3-0 win against Bolivia, Gabriel Jesus was adamant that his and Sergio Aguero's future remains at the Etihad.
The pair helped Manchester City to win four domestic trophies last season, scoring 53 goals between them in all competitions.
Though reports had suggested both may be considering a move away from Manchester, Jesus told Sportsmail that it's unlikely either will leave this summer.
“I think it's out of the question that Aguero leaves and me too. He is a legend at the club - he's the top scorer [of all time],” said the 22-year-old.
“Obviously as a player I always want to play, but I'm happy to help and I respect Sergio.”
READ MORE
QUIZ: Name the winning managers from Europe's Big Five leagues + Europe since 2008/09
NEWS: Manchester City go straight to CAS in a bid to crush UEFA’s FFP case
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.