Man City take on Chelsea in FA Cup semi-finals as Leicester face Southampton

Manchester City will take on Chelsea and Leicester will meet Southampton in next month’s FA Cup semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who sit top of the Premier League and are into the final and quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and Champions League respectively, kept their unprecedented quadruple bid on course by winning 2-0 at Everton on Saturday.

City have won the FA Cup on six occasions, most recently in 2019, and they were paired with Chelsea in Sunday’s draw, a couple of hours after the Blues, eight-time winners, claimed a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Here's your Official #EmiratesFACup semi-final draw 👀 pic.twitter.com/TEwnrHvQ8h— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 21, 2021 See more

Leicester’s reward for their impressive 3-1 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium was a first FA Cup semi-final since the 1981-82 season and a clash with Southampton, whom they beat 9-0 last term.

The Foxes have never gone all the way, falling at the final hurdle in 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969, and standing in their way of a fifth final are 1976 winners Saints, who claimed a 3-0 victory over neighbours Bournemouth on Saturday.

The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 17 and 18.

The Wembley final, scheduled to be held on May 15, is set to be one of the events used as a pilot to test the large-scale return of spectators to UK venues.