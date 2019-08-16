Man City vs Tottenham team news: Fernandinho in contention to return, Son still suspended

Midfielder Fernandinho is back in contention as Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad available for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The Brazilian missed last week’s opener against West Ham having returned to training late following international duty.

Winger Leroy Sane is the only major absentee as he awaits knee surgery while left-back Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to be involved as he builds up match fitness.

Tottenham are still without hamstring injury victims Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon.

Juan Foyth and Son Heung-min are both suspended but Spurs are otherwise at full strength.

Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen are vying for starts while Giovani Lo Celso could be on the bench following his deadline day move from Real Betis.

City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Foden, Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero, Jesus.

Provisional Tottenham squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Aurier, Dier, Davies, Alderwerield, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, N’Dombele, Winks, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Skipp, Lamela, Nkoudou, Moura, Parrott.