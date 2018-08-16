Man City's Roberts makes Girona loan move

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has left the club on loan again after agreeing a season-long switch to Spanish side Girona.

The 21-year-old joined City from Fulham in 2015 but has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons in Scotland on two lengthy loan spells with Celtic.

Roberts has now agreed another temporary move away from Pep Guardiola's men by joining LaLiga side Girona, who are one of the clubs linked to the current Premier League champions through the City Football Group.

Girona have named Roberts in their squad for their first league match of the season against Real Valladolid.