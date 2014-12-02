Man United higher than City in FFT's Best 100

Boosted by the British record signing of Argentine wing wizard Angel Di Maria - ranked ninth overall - from Real Madrid, the Red Devils edge out their cross-town rivals seven to six in FFT’s annual compilation of the world’s elite.

Di Maria’s fellow countryman Sergio Aguero is the blue half’s highest-ranked member, as he and Ivorian powerhouse Yaya Toure both make the top 20.

However, you have to delve as far down to No.39 to find the second best player in a red shirt, Monaco loanee Radamel Falcao slipping 35 places from last year’s list after an injury-ravaged year meant the Colombian missed the World Cup finals.

There are also places for David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Daley Blind, Juan Mata, David de Gea, Samir Nasri and Pablo Zabaleta.

However, neither City nor United are the Premier League’s leading representative; with runaway table-toppers Chelsea leading the way with eight players on the list.

Brazil-born marksman Diego Costa edges out Di Maria as the best player currently plying his trade on English shores. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and string-puller Cesc Fabregas also feature among the top 20 for Jose Mourinho’s men.

FFT100 Read the full list and find out where your favourite player ranks