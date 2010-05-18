Man United mull Ben Arfa move

The winger has silenced those who doubted him prior to the campaign with regular demonstrations of consistency in the top flight, and his performances could persuade Sir Alex Ferguson to make a move for the 23-year-old in the summer.

Ben Arfa recently bagged a place in Raymond Domenech’s provisional French squad for the World Cup, and is now hoping he has done enough to secure his place on the plane to South Africa next month.

The wideman - who has seven caps for his country - declared his interest in plying his trade in England following the conclusion of Marseille’s title victory, saying: "I have demonstrated this season what I can offer at the top level.

"To have a chance to play in England would be wonderful but the sporting project is more interesting to me than any sums of money."

Old Trafford supremo Ferguson could be encouraged to swoop for Ben Arfa as an alternative to the significantly more expensive alternative Franck Ribery; a player the Manchester United manager was priced out of a move for last summer.

The Red Devils’ tracking of the Bayern Munich star has been well-documented over the last year, but a price tag in excess of £30 million has prevented any possible move for the 27-year-old.

Ben Arfa is reportedly valued in the region of £18 million, a figure which could be justified after playing a focal role in L’OM’s victorious season after signing from fellow French heavyweights Lyon for €11 million in 2008.

