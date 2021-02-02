Man United score 9 to equal Premier League record with Southampton thrashing
By Dean Workman
Manchester United equalled the Premier League record for the biggest ever win as they beat a Southampton, who finished the game with 9-men, 9-0 on Tuesday evening in the Premier League.
The Saints got off to the worst possible start as AlexJankewitz was sent off for a horror tackle on Scott McTominay with just 2 minutes gone.
It took a while for United to open the scoring through Aaron Wan-Bissaka on 18 minutes but goals from Marcus Rashford, Edison Cavani and an own-goal from Jan Bednarek saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men take a 4-0 lead into the break.
Solskjaer made two changes at the break and another one on 50 minutes, giving some of Cavani, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford a rest.
The goals didn’t stop coming, though, as a Anthony Martial brace, a McTominay long range strike and Bruno Fernandes penalty, which saw Bednarek sent off, and a late Dan James strike handed United an emphatic win.
