Man United supporters release green/gold shirt

The ONE LOVE fans’ shirt is identical in quality to football club replica shirts, but with the words ‘ONE LOVE’ in place of a sponsor’s name. Each shirt will sell for £19.99 - half the price of the official Manchester United shirt - with all profits going to the British Heart Foundation.

"This is the fans’ shirt, with all profits going to charity, rather than the Glazers shirt, with all profits going to the Glazers, banks and other corporations," said Oliver Houston of M.U.S.T.

The shirt will be sold across the globe and demand is expected to be exceptionally high. 30,000 green and gold scarves were sold and a great many more were sold by the unofficial stalls. M.U.S.T has around 160,000 members.

"We are selling the shirts on a first-come, first-served basis and will courier to any address, anywhere in the world," said Joe Sillett, Managing Director of leisurewear brand Tekkers who were commissioned by M.U.S.T. to manufacture the shirts.

"Each shirt has been made to exacting Premiership-quality standards and is uniquely numbered on the bottom left-hand side. It is a chance for fans to buy a piece of history."

Richard Hytner, co-founder and President of M.U.S.T. said: "The amount of forecast annual interest alone on the debt amassed by Manchester United under the Glazers exceeds the entire amount needed to fund the BHF’s major new research programme.

"Manchester United fans will be delighted to buy a shirt that demonstrates its desire to see Manchester United less indebted, whilst also showing its support for such an important cause."

Aneesha Moreira, Fundraising Director of the British Heart Foundation, welcomed the fund-raising initiative.

"Sport is an integral part of the BHF’s fund-raising activity and the donations from the sales of the shirt will support a medical research project which aims to be able to literally mend broken hearts. Medically, mending broken hearts is a goal that we believe is achievable, but currently the resources and investment we need to make it happen are simply not available."

Pre-sales of the shirts will begin on Thursday June 17 2010 from the shirt's website www.oneloveshirt.com ahead of the stock arriving in mid/late July and the shirts are expected to be delivered to fans across the globe by the end of July 2010.

