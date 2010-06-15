Man United's Hamsik hopes quashed

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s hottest propsects, and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as well as several other high-profile clubs including AC Milan and Juventus.

The playmaker has seemingly put an end to the rumours however, insisting that he will sign a new contract with the Italian side soon.

"I'm very happy that the president (of Napoli) is happy with me and values me," he said.

"We are about to sign a new contract and I think it is only a question of a few days."

Hamsik is currently at the World Cup in South Africa preparing to lead his nation for the first time at a major tournament, despite his tender age.

The Napoli man has made 30 appearances for Slovakia since his debut back in 2007, usually being employed in advanced midfield positions either in the centre or on the left.

Despite Sir Alex Ferguson’s proclaimed lack of transfer activity this summer it is reported that the Red Devils had shown interest in the starlet, but any potential switch now looks doubtful with Hamsik set to put pen to paper on a new deal with Napoli.

By Joe Brewin

