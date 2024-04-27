Manchester City chief’s exit date revealed: report

Manchester City are set for some structural changes in the near future after an exit date was revealed for one of the champions' key directors.

City won the treble last season and are in contention for a double this term, with Pep Guardiola's side still in the Premier League title race and through to another FA Cup final, in which they will face Manchester United for the second year running.

But Guardiola's future at the Etihad is uncertain, with the Catalan understood to be unwilling to commit beyond 2025, when his current contract expires.

Meanwhile, sporting director Txiki Begiristain is also reportedly considering his future at the Manchester club, with rumours that the former Barcelona employee could move on this summer.

One man who definitely will be leaving Manchester City soon is CEO Omar Berrada, who has agreed to join rivals Manchester United.

According to the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan, Berrada will complete his period of gardening leave and begin working with the Old Trafford outfit in mid-July.

However, Guardiola has warned United that signing Berrada will not guarantee a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for the Red Devils.

"Maybe United thinks with this person everything is going to change – congratulations," he told reporters in January.

"I don’t know if this is going to happen. But I don't know if by doing this, everything is going to be sorted and it works. If it does happen then, oh my God, they have to make a stand for Omar Berrada in the future because he'd deserve it."

