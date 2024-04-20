Manchester City report: Pep Guardiola exit timeline set, with major shake-up behind the scenes at the Etihad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be leaving the club in the near future, with a shake-up behind the scenes reportedly in store at the Etihad.

City's hopes of repeating last season's treble triumph were ended on Wednesday night as the Sky Blues were knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Real Madrid after a 4-4 draw on aggregate – despite dominating in the second leg in Manchester.

Guardiola's side remain on course for a sixth Premier League title in seven seasons, having moved ahead of both Arsenal and Liverpool last weekend, while the Sky Blues face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola carrying the Champions League trophy after the club's treble win in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But according to Relevo, City are now looking ahead to a future without Guardiola, who has been at the club since 2016.

The report in Spain claims that City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain is close to leaving the Etihad, with a shake-up behind the scenes expected in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is understood to be ready to walk away from the club after nine seasons in charge when his current contract expires in 2025.

And while the club are keen to offer the Catalan a new contract to lengthen his stay at the Etihad, Relevo claims that "pessimism is growing" with regard to a possible extension.

With that in mind, Manchester City are said to be looking at possible replacements already, with Girona coach Michel Sanchez understood to be in the frame.

Girona have been a revelation in LaLiga this season and the club are owned by the City Football Group. After winning promotion and steering the Catalans to 10th in 2022/23, the Catalans are currently third this term behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

