Manchester City in talks with £50m bargain to become first summer statement of intent: report

Manchester City are in talks already with a superstar – who's available for a fantastic price.

The European champions crashed out of the Champions League in the last eight last night, losing to Real Madrid on penalties. Despite this, Pep Guardiola's side dominated at the Etihad Stadium, only running out of steam in extra-time when the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were withdrawn before the shootout.

With Manchester City looking a touch lighter than last season, it's thought that the Eastlands outfit are keen on making big statements in the transfer market this summer – and the acquisition of another attacker could be one move that Guardiola looks to make.

Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League with a whimper (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mundo Deportivo have reported via TEAMtalk that the representatives of Dani Olmo have met with City over a move this summer, with the Spaniard available for just £50 million.

Olmo moved to RB Leipzig in 2020, having spent five years in Croatia after graduating from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. With the attacker said to be looking for a change of scenery, he could function on either wing, as a false nine or in midfield for Guardiola, who has failed to get Matheus Nunes up to speed since his switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, Olmo would be an excellent signing given that he can fulfil a number of roles in the Treble winners' side – but he is likely to be little more than a backup option on City's shortlist.

Dani Olmo is a target for Man City (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

City are also said to be chasing Lucas Paqueta, having failed to recruit the Brazilian from West Ham United last summer, while Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is a target, too.

Olmo is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be about to leave the Etihad to take up a new challenge as England manager.

City have identified one new signing to replace an outgoing player, while a Premier League star is in the crosshairs, too. Kevin De Bruyne could leave, while Jamal Musiala is of interest. Lifelong City fan Ricky Hatton, meanwhile, has opened up to FFT about getting Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney to accompany him in the ring in 2007.