Manchester City in talks with £50m bargain to become first summer statement of intent: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester City have already started plans for their summer business, with one superstar available at a steal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to supporters on the day of his presentation as manager in July 2016.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is looking to improve his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are in talks already with a superstar – who's available for a fantastic price.

The European champions crashed out of the Champions League in the last eight last night, losing to Real Madrid on penalties. Despite this, Pep Guardiola's side dominated at the Etihad Stadium, only running out of steam in extra-time when the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland were withdrawn before the shootout.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1