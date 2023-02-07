Manchester City could replay entire seasons as punishment for alleged financial breaches, according to Premier League

Manchester City are facing potential sanctions from the Premier League, after allegedly breaching the competition's financial rules more than 100 times between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.

An independent commission is currently reviewing the club's alleged breaches, and all of the potential sanctions against the club have been revealed.

The sanctions, set out in rule W.51 of the Premier League's handbook (opens in new tab), offer a range of punishments City could face for their multiple alleged breaches of financial rules if found guilty.

They range from a simple slap on the wrist - a reprimand - to expulsion from the Premier League altogether. Also among the potential sanctions are a fine, suspension for individuals, club suspension, points deductions, transfer bans and compensation payments.

However, there is one which would appeal most to football fans: replaying matches, or, in this case, replaying entire seasons.

According to the handbook, it states: "W.51.4.3. recommend that the Board orders that a League Match or such other match as is referred to in Rule W.51.4.1 be replayed."

Admittedly, that option seems entirely impossible, considering the nine-season scope of City's alleged breaches included in the independent commission's investigation.

But, just imagine Manchester City's squad from 2011/12 facing up against Manchester United once again. Of course, that would invariably write off their iconic 6-1 victory at Old Trafford, but it would pit retired players, such as Vincent Kompany and Rio Ferdinand, up against Brighton's Danny Welbeck and Sion's Mario Balotelli.

Now that would be tasty.

You'd even get Micah Richards playing at right-back - who wouldn't love to see his good pal Roy Keane grilling the City player's performances years after he retired from the game.

Of course, this would extend right across the Premier League for those nine years, bringing back plenty of familiar faces through the door. Blackpool would return to the Premier League for two games with Ian Holloway in charge once more, while Harry Redknapp's classically assembled QPR side would try and stop Carlos Tevez, David Silva et al. running riot.

Luka Modric and Gareth Bale back at Tottenham. Luis Suarez at Anfield. Even Zlatan Ibrahimovic starting up top for Manchester United in the latter seasons.

Ah, one can only dream.