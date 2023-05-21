Manchester City have to win Champions League to be one of greatest – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League champions need to win the Champions League to be considered 'one of the greatest' teams.

City were confirmed as Premier League winners for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday after title rivals Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest and the Sky Blues celebrated at the Etihad on Sunday following a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Guardiola's side could yet complete a historic treble as they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3rd and Inter in the Champions League showpiece a week later in Istanbul.

"I could not imagine winning five in six years," Guardiola said at the post-match press conference on Sunday. "I have the feeling we've done something exceptional, but to be considered one of the greatest [teams] we have to win the Champions League, otherwise it's not complete."

Before their two finals, City face Brighton and Brentford in the Premier League, but Guardiola is likely to rest his starters after a long season – as he did on Sunday as Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Rodri, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan all started on the bench.

"The players have to celebrate, but it's time to rest mentally for the finals, and we have to play two more games [in the Premier League] and try to be ready," Guardiola said.

"Now I have the feeling we are a little tired and it's been a long road. There's a tendency to think it's done, but hopefully it can pass quickly."