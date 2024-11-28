Manchester City in talks with surprise return for former midfielder in January: report

Manchester City have been linked with completing a surprise return for one former midfielder in January.

Midfielder Rodri - ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - is not likely to return to the pitch until 2025, having torn his ACL during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal back in September.

Since then, the Sky Blues have struggled to find the same level of consistency in midfield with Pep Guardiola's side having now not won in six consecutive matches. Talk of reinforcements have heightened as we approach January, with an ex-City star now linked with a sensational comeback.

Manchester City hold 'talks' with the agent of Douglas Luiz regarding a return to the Etihad

Douglas Luiz moved to Juventus from Aston Villa in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Douglas Luiz never made a senior first-team appearance for Manchester City but has enjoyed quite the rise since his early days with the Sky Blues.

According to news from Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus' technical director Cristiano Giuntoli held transfer talks with the Premier League champions on Wednesday about a possible return to England for Luiz.

Douglas Luiz in action for Manchester City back in 2020 during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luiz moved to Turin from Aston Villa in the summer and has now made nine appearances for his new club, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill.

A competent midfielder, the 26-year-old is capable of playing in a multitude of roles including in a defensive set-up, which Guardiola's side have missed given Rodri's injury this season.

The report also states that Juventus want €50m (£41.6m) for Luiz given he still has a contract at the club until 2028. Luiz has struggled with a couple of niggling injuries so far this term but also praised his relationship with manager Thiago Motta.

“Thiago Motta is very demanding, and I’m sure this will make the difference," he said. "He expects a lot, he’s a different coach compared to others I’ve had in the past. He’s young, doing everything possible to improve and learn.

"In these months, he’s given me a lot of freedom. If I have any doubts, I go to him, and he’s always available. He responds quickly, and this is one of the reasons why my experience at Juve has been very positive so far.”

It remains to be seen just what lies ahead for Luiz but given he has a contract until 2028, however, FourFourTwo believes the former Aston Villa man is likely to stay in Italy this January.

Unai Emery's side meanwhile are back in Premier League action this weekend as they take on Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.