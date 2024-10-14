RANKED! The 100 best players in the world right now

The best players in the world right now: 100-81

The best players in the world change on an almost weekly basis, with form fluctuating and superstars making statements of supremacy.

But there's a group of places who are consistently among the best on Earth: and these are the top 100. We asked our experts at FourFourTwo to provide you with the top century of talents on planet Earth, Ballon d'Or candidates included in each and every position. So here's your complete list from 100 right down to No.1.

VIDEO Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

How we chose our list of the 100 best players on Earth

168 players from across the world were voted for in our list, with the top-rated player in world football right now a unanimous pick among our football experts. In our process, we asked our team to consider the top 30 players in the world – just as the Ballon d'Or is decided – but we also asked them to give us their list of the best player in the world in every position. We wanted current ability but also historic achievements in order to reflect brilliance over the last couple of years and not just recency bias.

Lists for the best player in the world are often skewed by attacking talents, however. We rightfully wanted to consider the game-changers and the obvious answers to who may be the most influential and technically gifted, of course – but being an excellently reliable full-back who may never match the output of an inside forward, for example, still deserves consideration among the elite.

So we asked the FourFourTwo team for a list of the 30 best players in the world right now – just as the Ballon d'Or is decided. Players ranked first on a list were given 30 points, second 29, down to those 30th on a list given just one.

Other FourFourTwo lists have played into this selection, however. We have lists of the best goalkeepers, right-backs, centre-backs, left-backs, defensive midfielders, central midfielders, attacking midfielders, right-wingers, left-wingers and centre-forwards – where our experts were asked to rank their top 10. Similarly, we gave 10 points to a player ranked top of a list, down to one point for a player ranked 10th.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

100. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos of Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

He may be more of a bit-part player these days, but the fact Luka Modric is still regularly turning out for Real Madrid says it all about his quality on the ball.

Few can pull the strings from midfield just quite like Modric. The Croatian may not play every single game for the Spanish Champions, but when he does he still has the fitness, ability and tactical intelligence to influence the big matches.

99. Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain)

Joao Neves of Paris Saint-Germain in action (Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

The teenage Portugal sensation seems to have already taken his game onto a new level since swapping Benfica for Paris Saint-Germain in a £60 million deal back in the summer.

A tenacious and aggressive midfielder presser, who can create from deep, Neves knows how to draw the opposition in before finding teammates in more space. Portugal manager Roberto Martinez may well regret not using Neves in the knockout stage of the Euros. He looks the real deal.

98. David Alaba (Real Madrid)

David Alaba in action for Austria against Germany in November 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The best Austrian player of all-time? Quite possibly. Alaba has, so far, not played in 2024 after tearing his ACL in December of last year.

But the Real Madrid full-back has certainly been consistent enough over such a long time to stay on this list.

97. Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan in action against Manchester City (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Inter Milan’s rock at the back, Alessandro Bastoni was outstanding last season as his team cruised to a 20th league title. Strong, physical and with an ability to read the game, Bastoni’s sweet left foot his made him a ball-playing centre-half.

If you’re one of the best defenders in Serie A, you’ll always be assured of a place on this list. Bastoni is just that.

96. Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

Unai Simon of Athletic Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the most improved goalkeeper of the past 12 months, Unai Simon was crucial Spain’s fourth European Championship last summer in Germany.

Simon’s form at Athletic Club has improved year-on-year and the 6ft3 stopper is now widely regarded as one of the best in La Liga. His save from Declan Rice’s header in the dying moments of the Euros final is evident of how he relishes the big occasions.

95. Joao Cancelo (Al-Hilal)

Joao Cancelo of Portugal in action against France (Image credit: Alamy)

Only Manchester City could have afforded to let Joao Cancelo leave. Every other club in European football would have desperately tried to hold onto the Portuguese full-back, as Barcelona did before his move to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Few can influence an elite game from full-back in the way that Cancelo does, often cutting inside to help create midfield overloads. Hopefully we see him back in the European club game one day.

94. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa during preseason (Image credit: Getty Images)

Has a player ever improved more on the back of winning the World Cup than Emi Martinez? Prior to Qatar 2022, Martinez was an excellent Premier League goalkeeper – as Aston Villa fans will tell you.

But since then, the Argentine has taken his game onto another level becoming one of the best on the planet. Certainly not lacking in confidence, his recent clean sheet display against Bayern Munich showed just where his game is at.

93. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Is it possible to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, yet simultaneously be underrated? Jan Oblak somehow appears to be both.

With outstanding reactions and a physical presence that allows him to dominate his penalty area, Oblak would walk into most teams on the planet. His decade of service at Atletico Madrid is a big part of how Diego Simeone’s side have been able to stay competitive with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

92. Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min in action for Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dip in form Son Heung-min suffered under Antonio Conte feels a long time ago now. Since Ange Postecoglou rocked up at Tottenham, Son has managed to get back to his best form.

Harry Kane’s departure made him the main man in North London and the South Korean has taken the responsibility in his stride.

90. Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Alejandro Balde in action for Barcelona (Image credit: Chris Ricco - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

One of the brightest sparks for Barcelona at a time when they are trailing in Real Madrid’s wake. Balde is athletic, explosive but uses the ball in an intelligent way when entering the opposition final third.

He suffered an injury midway through last season for Barça but has bounced back already. Expect to see him become one Europe’s best left-backs in the next two to three years.

89. Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

Anthony Gordon in Newcastle United's Adidas home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

England’s wealth of options in attack can be summed up in one stat from the 2024 European Championships. Anthony Gordon spent a grand total of six minutes on the pitch.

Whilst he does have some tough competition at international level, it is remarkable considering Gordon’s outstanding consistency in 2023/24. Gordon deservedly claimed the Player of the Year award at Newcastle United in his first full season with the Magpies. Ferocious speed and improved decision making has made him one of the best wingers in the top flight.

88. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan)

Federico Dimarco in action for Inter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the ultimate modern wing-back, lifelong Inter supporter Federico Dimarco has become one of the most important players at the club he loves. Tough tackling, Dimarco also has a powerful engine for covering the hard yards down Inter’s left hand side.

The Italian international also chips in with assists and is more the capable of a spectacular goal on occasion.

87. Gavi (Barcelona)

Gavi of Barcelona celebrates (Image credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Imagine Gavi born ten or 15 years earlier and getting to some time to play with Xavi and Andres Iniesta. At times he is a hybrid of both.

Normally featuring as one of two attacking midfielders at Barcelona, Gavi is one of the best in the world at receiving the ball in the inside channel, between the lines. Could he go onto to be one of the great midfielders of his generation?

86. Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

Luke Shaw in action for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although injuries remain a thorn in his side, on his day Luke Shaw remains a high quality left-back. Athletic and possessing an excellent left-foot, England suffered without him at the Euros, Shaw only returning for the final against Spain.

His defensive positioning and excellent energy levels make him one of the best in the Premier League.

85. Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven during preseason (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s no coincidence that Tottenham’s 2023/24 season suffered when Micky van de Ven picked up an injury. His searing pace at the back allows Spurs to play a high line and underpins the teams wider tactical approach.

His incredible assist against Manchester United in September showed just how good he is with the ball at his feet as well. Easily one of the best young defenders in Europe.

84. Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lucas Hernandez in action for Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Alamy)

He may have missed Euro 2024 through injury, but PSG defender Lucas Hernandez remains one of the best left-backs in Europe. Younger brother Theo may be the more attacking of the two, but Lucas’ physicality and aerial power make him an outstanding one-on-one defender.

Currently out of action with an ACL injury, Hernandez often goes under the radar but remains remarkably consistent.

83. Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia, on loan from Liverpool)

Giorgi Mamardashvili in action for Georgia (Image credit: Getty Images)

For so long Alisson has been not only Liverpool’s undisputed number one, but also one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

But next year Giorgi Mamardashvili will have the chance to unseat the Brazilian as Anfield’s top keeper. The signing is testament to Mamardashvili’s ability. The Georgian keeper is 6ft6, quick off his line, and capable of stunning reaction saves.

82. Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Xavi Simons in action for the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

Something of a child prodigy, having signed his first sponsor deal aged 13, Xavi Simons looks like someone who will actually live up to the teenage hype.

Brilliant on the ball, Simons is also a very intelligent player without it, with forward runs and movement that shows a wisdom beyond his years. Another brilliant young Dutch talent. Quite why PSG are willing to loan him out to RB Leipzig remains a mystery.

81. Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

Jurrien Timber in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

An untimely ACL injury meant that Arsenal fans didn’t get to see much of Jurrien Timber last season. But Gooners are quickly seeing what he is all about this season, with the Dutch defender already looking a class act.

Speedy, confident at stepping into midfield and an excellent reader of the game, Timber is one of Europe’s top young defenders and can expect to be part of the Netherlands national side for years to come.