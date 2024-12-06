Manchester City lining up sensational deal for Premier League rivals' key player: report

Manchester City could look to sign a key player from one of their rivals in the Premier League, as they attempt to turn their season around.

After managing just one draw and six defeats in seven games in all competitions, Manchester City managed to turn things around on Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

They're far from out of the woods now, though, with the club's hierarchy recognising that some serious strengthening needs to happen in January in order to give the club the best chance of success this season.

Manchester City to stun Premier League with January transfer

Guimaraes is on the radar of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are willing to test Newcastle's resolve in the January transfer window with a bid for Bruno Guimaraes.

Though Manchester City decided against activating the Brazilian's £100m release clause, which expired at the end of June 2024, times have become a little more desperate at the Etihad Stadium. The report suggests that Manchester City will sign at least one midfielder in January to try and limit the loss of injury stricken Rodri, with Pep Guardiola a big fan of Guimaraes.

Rodri won the Ballon d'Or for his strong performances last season (Image credit: Luis Soto)

Capable of playing as a deep-lying playmaker as well as more box-to-box, Guimaraes could prove the perfect option to replace Rodri for the rest of the season before moving further forward when the Spaniard eventually does return.

The 27-year-old will still have three years remaining on his Newcastle deal come the summer transfer window, though, meaning the Magpies are in a serious position of strength when it comes to negotiating. Considering he had £100m release clause, it's likely they'll command an even greater sum of money.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester City are in a healthy position when it comes to the Premier League's PSRs, though, having made serious profit in the summer selling Julian Alvarez, Joao Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Sergio Gomez and Tommy Doyle, and only spending money on Savinho.

A transfer fee greater than £100m isn't, therefore, completely out of the realms of possibility. Transfermarkt values the Brazilian at around £70m, however.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester City need to make a statement signing in January if they're to turn their season around, and Guimaraes could be the perfect player. Though he will cost a lot of money, the fact Guardiola is a huge fan and they've got the ability to spend means a transfer certainly could happen, even if unlikely.