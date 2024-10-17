Manchester City looking to sign star who starred against them this season: report

Manchester City have once again hit the headlines so far this season for their ruthless goalscoring ability, largely thanks to the efforts of Erling Haaland, as the Cityzens hunt for an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side are the league's top scorers so far, with 17 goals in seven games, while Haaland has raced to a massive lead in the Golden Boot race, averaging well over a goal per game so far.

Despite their impressive start, City are without a clean sheet domestically since the opening day win over Chelsea in August, with the recent 3-2 home win over Fulham highlighting a potential issue for Guardiola to ponder.

Manchester City eyeing Inter Milan star

Manchester City faced off against Inter earlier this season (Image credit: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Manchester City have first-hand experience trying to break down Inter Milan's formidable defence this season, with Simone Inzaghi's side developing into one of the most rigid defensive structures in Europe on their way to last season's Serie A title.

The 0-0 draw at the Etihad in September remains only the second time Guardiola's side have failed to score in a game so far this calendar year, with pundits noting how effectively the Nerazzurri nullified the City frontline.

Federico Dimarco is one of the most high-profile defender in Europe right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports from Italy now suggest that City are eyeing a piece of Inter's defensive pie with a move for one of the most exciting fullbacks in Europe right now.

As per InterLive.it, City are leading the race for 26-year-old Federico Dimarco, who has established himself as one of Inter's most important players over recent years.

The left-sided defender specialises in getting forward at every opportunity, offering a consistent threat in the final third and could be yet another tool in Guardiola's pocket for breaking down low blocks.

City have regularly opted to use Josko Gvardiol at left-back so far this season who, while incredible in his own right, struggles to offer the relentless output of the in-form Italian international.

Dimarco played a key role in Inter's run to the 2023 Champions League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are also reportedly eyeing the defender as they continue to struggle for available left-backs this season, while Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's future remain in doubt.

Any move is likely to cost north of €80 million, with Inter understandably reluctant to let their prized asset leave while they continue to assert themselves as the dominant force in Italy.