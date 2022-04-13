Manchester City report: Champions in shock move for ex-Newcastle star

Manchester City are looking at one surprising star to replace Fernandinho.

Recently, the long-serving defensive midfielder and current captain at Eastlands announced that he would be returning to his native Brazil when his current contract ends. Fernandinho joined City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and has made almost 400 appearances for the club.

The 36-year-old is firmly a squad player now at City but has been a key man as Pep Guardiola's lone 'pivote' for a number of titles and trophies.

(Image credit: PA)

Nevertheless, El Confidencial claim that Guardiola's first-choice replacement for Fernandinho is former Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino. While few would have considered the Spaniard capable of anchoring a title-winning midfield during his time on the Toon, he has flourished at Real Sociedad.

City's first choice No.6 these days, Rodri, is more of a passer and less of a defensive presence in the centre of the park for the Citizens. Merino is more of this ilk, having been compared to La Real legend Xabi Alonso.

(Image credit: PA)

At 25, Merino is young enough to play as a back-up to Rodri with an eye to succeeding him at some point – or being sold at a profit. The former Magpie could even be converted into another position under Guardiola, too.

Merino is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt.

