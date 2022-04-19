Manchester City report: Erling Haaland agrees terms to join
By Mark White published
Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to reports
Manchester City have wrapped up a deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for just £63m.
That's according to the Daily Mail, who say that the Scandinavian striker has tied up a contract over half a million pounds a week and will snub interest from across Europe in order to join Pep Guardiola's side.
Haaland follows in his father's footsteps, too: father Alf-Inge also played for City. A midfielder who moved from Leeds in 2000, Haaland senior spent three seasons at Maine Road.
The £63m fee is simply the release clause that City are looking to trigger. The clause kicks in this summer, with Dortmund previously hoping that they could extend the Norwegian's contract for another year and convince him to continue his development in the Bundesliga.
City's cross-town rivals Manchester United have also held a long-standing interest, with the last two dugout occupants Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having personal links to Haaland. Real Madrid were the other team closest to City in terms of securing Haaland – though they have all their eggs in Kylian Mbappe's basket and are looking to sign him for free this summer following the expiry of his PSG deal.
The report adds that the 21-year-old would make his first appearances for City on the club's US tour this summer.
Haaland has 82 goals in 85 Dortmund matches and 15 international goals in just 17 caps. Transfermarkt value him to be worth £135m
More Manchester City stories
England right-backs Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both had their say on the state of the title race, with both City and Liverpool going strongly in the closing stages of the season.
Pep Guardiola has recently been speaking about his ambition to win the Champions League with Man City, about the weaknesses that Liverpool have and about the possibility of him leaving Eastlands to manage a national team in the future.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020
