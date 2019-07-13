Manchester City ready to sell midfielder to Premier League rivals

Everton are closing in on the signing of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, according to the BBC.

The Toffees will pay around £10m to acquire the former Aston Villa man, who only has a year remaining on his City contract.

Delph has won two Premier League titles since swapping Villa Park for the Etihad Stadium in 2015.

He impressed as a left-back in Pep Guardiola's first triumph in 2017/18, but was restricted to just eight top-flight starts last term.

The England international is keen to get more minutes under his belt next season, and City's signing of Rodri from Atletico Madrid has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Everton, meanwhile, are keen to add more experience and leadership to their midfield ahead of 2019/20.

