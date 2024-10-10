Manchester City repeat transfer trick with first January signing: report

Manchester City appear poised to enter a period of transition in the coming months.

Sporting director Txiki Begiristain is set to leave his post at the end of the current season, with former Newcastle United midfielder Hugo Viana reported to be their top target to replace the former Barcelona man.

There is also the issue of Pep Guardiola’s future as he enters the final months of his deal at the club, while the club’s hearing into their 115 charges of allegedly breaking the Premier League’s financial rules rumbles on. But away from these developments, the club appear to be continuing to be proactive in the transfer market.

Manchester City line up January move

McFarlane playing in MLS (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, City are looking to the USA for their next January signing, with the said to have ‘sealed’ a deal for 17-year-old New York City FC left-back Christian McFarlane.

The teenager was first linked with City earlier this year, with the player now set to join after he turns 18 in January. McFarlane was born in England but moved to the USA at the age of three.

After representing both the USA and England at under-16 level, he has since focused on the Young Lions set-up, playing for England’s under-17s and making his under-18s debut last month.

Manchester City are bringing in one of New York City FC's most promising players (Image credit: New York City FC)

The defender made his senior MLS debut in June and played in NYCFC’s last three matches before the Leagues Cup break earlier this year. He also had a spell training with Manchester City last month, where his impressive performances did not go unnoticed.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New York City FC - who FourFourTwo paid a visit to earlier this summer - are also owned by the City Football Group, and should McFarlane complete the move, he will join the likes of Jack Harrison and Mix Diskerud in swapping the Big Apple for the Etihad Stadium.

The move for McFarlane follows a City swoop for another highly-rated MLS youngster, as the club have an agreement in place to sign 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan once he turns 18.

Sullivan made history earlier this year when he made his MLS debut for Philadelphia Union as a 14-year-old, meaning he was the youngest-ever athlete in the history of North American team sports.

VIDEO: Why Enzo Maresca's Chelsea Are The Real Deal

Post-Brexit rules prevent City from signing any player before the age of 18.

In FourFourTwo’s view, signing promising young players is a key factor of any successful team’s recruitment process and the duo of McFarlane and Sullivan both appear to possess plenty of potential, but it will then be up to City to ensure this potential is realised.