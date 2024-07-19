Who is Cavan Sullivan? The record-breaking MLS 14-year-old with Manchester City move already agreed

Somewhere in Spain, Lamine Yamal just clutched his hip and complained about his aching old bones after 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan made his MLS debut on Wednesday evening.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder came on for the final five minutes of his side's victory over New England Revolution, breaking Freddy Adu's record for the youngest player ever to appear in the US top flight.

Sullivan was 13 days younger than Adu was on his DC United debut in 2004, leading to a similar level of hype about what the future might hold. Manchester City are already reported to have an agreement in place to sign Sullivan when he turns 18, though whether that is an option or a dead cert is unclear, with City reportedly forbidding Philadelphia from discussing its terms on record.

Who is Cavan Sullivan?

Sullivan made headlines when he signed first-team terms for Philadelphia Union in May - reportedly the largest-ever homegrown contract MLS has ever handed out - with his potential future move to Manchester City announced at the same time.

An attacking midfielder who cites Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden as major influences, Sullivan been with Philadelphia Union since age ten. He has made five appearances for the club's second team this year, scoring in the past two.

Sullivan's older brother Quinn had scored for the Union just moments before he came off the bench on Wednesday evening, marking a proud day for the footballing family.

Sullivan the younger said: "Absolute chaos, for sure. Awesome goal by him, great finish. Yeah, I was there to celebrate right with him.

"I think that combo of his goal and then me coming in for the sub, it was complete, like, anarchy. Honestly, one of the loudest things I've ever heard. So yeah, the stadium was electric, and it was pretty cool.

"This is just the start. I'm really, really happy to have done this, but it's honestly the first box checked off, so a long journey ahead."

Cavan Sullivan (right) and his brother Quinn walk out before the game between the New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Union coach Jim Curtin told media: "This is just the first chapter in Cavan's career. For those that don't know, we do have a plan for him. It's not just minute by minute or day by day; there is a plan in place. So you guys saw him dominate the academy level, even up three years.

"You saw him now score some good goals for Union II and do really well. You guys don't get to see him every day in training, but the staff does, and the time was right to give him an opportunity.

"The reality is, guys, he's not a normal kid. We've known that from the start. Do I still want him to play like a kid and play with that joy in the backyard with his brothers? Of course, but he's different. And that's the reality of things.

"Because he's different, he has a different plan and a different trajectory than other players in our group, and that's the reality of the professional level. There's no such thing as too old or too young, there's only good and bad, and he's special. We can see that tonight. He's going to get better and better."

Manchester City already have a deal in place for Cavan Sullivan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sullivan is not the only youngster to have made headlines for his rapid development at a scarily young age in America in recent years.

Last year second-tier Sacramento Republic signed 13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough to a professional deal, while Maximo Carrizo joined New York City FC on his 14th birthday in 2022.

Cavan is, incredibly, only the fifth-youngest player in MLS history ever to sign a first-team contract.

