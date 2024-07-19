Who is Cavan Sullivan? The record-breaking MLS 14-year-old with Manchester City move already agreed

By
published

Youngster Cavan Sullivan has been highly-rated for years and smashed a 20-year record when making his MLS debut

Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (6) dribbles the ball during the game between the New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union on July 17th, 2024 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa
Cavan Sullivan on his professional debut as a 14-year-old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Somewhere in Spain, Lamine Yamal just clutched his hip and complained about his aching old bones after 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan made his MLS debut on Wednesday evening.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder came on for the final five minutes of his side's victory over New England Revolution, breaking Freddy Adu's record for the youngest player ever to appear in the US top flight.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.