Manchester City: Pep Guadiola's successor has been named - and City could have worked another masterstroke

Manchester City could draw from one of their sister clubs to replace Pep Guardiola once the manager’s deal comes to an end next year.

Guardiola’s contract runs through to summer 2025, and he has previously said he may be open to signing a new deal, but reports over the weekend suggested there is ‘growing pessimism’.

The Mirror reported that Manchester City are therefore lining up a potential succession plan in case Guardiola does decide to call time – a policy that frankly only makes sense for them.

Manchester City will be keen to avoid Liverpool and Bayern Munich struggles

Liverpool are struggling to replace Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

City will, after all, have seen the difficult situation Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich now find themselves in: trying to find a top-class new manager against the clock after their current gaffer announced they would be standing down.

Pencilling in a decision now would mean City could sidestep that and give Guardiola’s successor a part-time watching brief well in advance.

Any new manager wants to come in and do things their own way, but being able to consult with Guardiola on an ongoing basis could be invaluable in what is traditionally an extremely difficult transition even for the most dominant clubs. Ask Graeme Souness, David Moyes and Unai Emery.

That City are reportedly considering Girona boss Michel has meanwhile raised some eyebrows, but his lack of name value on these shores should not alarm City fans unduly. Girona are, of course, a City sister club – and what is the point of having that kind of network if you’re not going to use it other than to sell Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield?

Girona have enjoyed a fantastic season (Image credit: PA)

Michel has twice led sides to promotion from the Spanish second tier and – far more pertinently – taken Girona from the second tier to being realistic La Liga title contenders for much of this season, before gravity inevitably caught up with them to push them down to third. All the while, Girona have played a tidy, attacking passing game that will already be familiar to Etihad Stadium regulars.

We are back to an era where big name managers are no guarantee of success – and as Liverpool, Manchester United and the rest are finding at the moment, there are not too many obvious powerhouse managers knocking about world football these days. The game has returned to a state while ideology and methodology are more important than status.

Some may point to Graham Potter’s time at Chelsea as a counter-argument, but…well, look at them now, under the more dressing room-palatable guidance of Mauricio Pochettino. As with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, it would be fair to say the Argetinian’s experience suggests that club has issues that extend beyond the dugout.

Besides, since when is any managerial appointment a sure thing? Emery has shown at Aston Villa that what does not work at one club may go hand in glove with another – which is all the more reason City should look to find a hand that already fits.

You just can't tell... might all be well with Michel?

