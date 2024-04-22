Manchester City: Pep Guadiola's successor has been named - and City could have worked another masterstroke

By Steven Chicken
published

Girona gaffer Michel has been reported to be among the options Manchester City are considering if Pep Guardiola walks next year

Pep Guardiola watches on during Manchester City's Premier League game against Luton in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Manchester City could draw from one of their sister clubs to replace Pep Guardiola once the manager’s deal comes to an end next year.

Guardiola’s contract runs through to summer 2025, and he has previously said he may be open to signing a new deal, but reports over the weekend suggested there is ‘growing pessimism’. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.