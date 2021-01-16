Manchester City sign American World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper

Manchester City have added a third USA international to their ranks with the signing of defender Abby Dahlkemper.

The 27-year-old joins fellow World Cup winners Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle at Women’s Super League side City having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Dahlkemper, who spent the last four seasons with North Carolina Courage, said on mancity.com: “I am so excited to join Manchester City. It’s a world-class club full of incredible players and I can’t wait to get started.

A two-and-a-half year contract…✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 16, 2021

“With all the talent in the FA WSL, I know that each game will present a new challenge, and the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person in England is going to be amazing, alongside having the chance to play Champions League football too.

“Sam and Rose have been saying nothing but brilliant things about the club and hearing them speak so highly about the facilities, the staff and the players, as well as their experience of a new technical and tactical challenge, is something that was really appealing to me.”