Manchester City star ready to step up and replace key star in Pep Guardiola's side

By
published

Manchester City still have options to deal with the loss of a key star from the first team

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Manchester City players Ruben Dias, Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol join in with a minutes applause for Howard Bernstein before the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City could see Rodri replaced in midfield with a slightly unconventional option, as they look to deal with the loss of their metronome.

Pep Guardiola started Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis at the base of Manchester City's midfielder for their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the weekend, with Ilkay Gundogan tasked with playing slightly further forward.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 