Manchester City star ready to step up and replace key star in Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City could see Rodri replaced in midfield with a slightly unconventional option, as they look to deal with the loss of their metronome.

Pep Guardiola started Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis at the base of Manchester City's midfielder for their 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the weekend, with Ilkay Gundogan tasked with playing slightly further forward.

Things didn't go exactly to plan, though, as Guardiola's side managed to gain control of the possession but lacked any cutting edge - the sort of which Rodri possesses in abundance. But while the Spaniard's knee injury is bad news for the title holders, one experienced member of the squad has offered their services to step into the role.

Manchester City to start John Stones in central midfield?

John Stones has been slowly returning for Manchester City this season following his exploits for England at Euro 2024, having started just one of the side's six Premier League games.

A centre-back by trade, Stones adapted brilliantly to a defensive midfield role as Manchester City stormed to the treble in 2022/23, and is now suggesting that he is willing to fulfil the same role this term.

“Yeah, if called upon, 100%," Stones responded when asked if he could fill in for Rodri for the majority of the rest of the season. "[We have] a lot of ­quality and a lot of players that are more than capable of filling in in that position.

“I love it – it’s a ­different [way of looking] on the game. [I have] appreciation for players who have played there, understanding the game, learning from a defender’s point of view, when to receive and pass the ball, appreciation of the guys who play that role.

“I always enjoy it and try every time I go in there. The manager puts us there for a reason and it’s about going out there and doing a job. It happened a lot over the last two years – me going into midfield. In the Champions League final I was a bit higher up [the field] – that was new for me. Something I enjoyed.”

On the occasion he did play centre midfield, though, Stones did have Rodri by his side to help him through games. He also advanced from defence to play alongside the Spaniard during those matches, something he might not have the luxury of doing as Rodri looks set to miss the rest of the 2024/25 campaign.