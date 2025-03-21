Manchester City star told he MUST leave the club this summer as Saudi Arabia links linger

published

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is expected to refresh his squad in 2025

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expected to sanction plenty of sales this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have been told they must part ways with one player in particular this summer.

The Sky Blues - who are set to relinquish their Premier League crown this season - have fallen away in the title race after a mid-season slump saw them win just one game in 13 in all competitions.

New faces are expected to arrive at the Etihad Stadium should the Cityzens beat their impending Premier League case but one man has already been told he should jump ship and capitalise on the riches promised in Saudi Arabia.

Manchester City told they MUST sell star player who cost record £100m

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gesticulates as he gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on 23 February, 2025

Manchester City crashed out of Europe against Real Madrid earlier this season (Image credit: Alamy)

City's only remaining hope for silverware this season is the FA Cup but face a tricky test against Bournemouth later this month. The Cherries have already beaten Guardiola's men at the Vitality Stadium this season.

But it is the performances from some of their most high-profile stars which is continuing to cause controversy, especially with the summer transfer window now right around the corner.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates a goal for Manchester City against Real Madrid in the Champions League in April 2024.

Kevin De Bruyne could soon be on his way out of the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is the future of England international Jack Grealish which continues to cause a stir after former Aston Villa man Stan Collymore believes the 29-year-old should begin to consider his own options.

“Jack might end up going somewhere like Saudi because I’m struggling to see a top four, five or six team that would take him," said Collymore when speaking to GOAL in association with William Hill Vegas The traditional top four or five, wages and fee would be a problem.

“If you are an aspiring club, Newcastle could go and buy anybody that’s young and hungry and fresh, likewise Villa. If you are one of the clubs like Bournemouth and Brighton, you probably couldn’t afford him. You could probably see him at a club like West Ham, bizarrely, because they have got the money and London as clout.

“I’m absolutely sure that Unai Emery won’t be going anywhere near Jack Grealish. Great emotional story, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Jack Grealish has scored only twice for Manchester City this season

Jack Grealish has scored only twice for Manchester City this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Grealish is still only 29 and has plenty of football left to play.

But approaching what most consider the 'glory' years, his development has seemingly faltered under Guardiola and a new challenge might just tick all the right boxes this summer.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

