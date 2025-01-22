Manchester City threatened with legal action, following transfer dealing
Manchester City may soon find themselves party to further legal drama
Manchester City have entered this January transfer window with a clear determination to bolster their squad and address the issues that have seen them record six losses already at the midpoint of the season.
First through the door at the Etihad Stadium have been defensive duo Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, with forward Omar Marmoush looking set to be next in line.
City don’t seem to be done yet, either. However, Real Valladolid, the La Liga club currently housing another target, Juma Bah, are alleging foul play in their approach to sign the defender.
Real Valladoid claim Manchester City hand in Juma Bah contract break
Bah, the subject of interest from City, refused to turn up for training, according to a statement issued by Valladolid. In it they say Bah informed his current club that he intends to break his contract amid them rejecting financial offers from City.
The 18-year-old centre-back only joined the Pucela team permanently this month, having been on loan with an option to buy since the summer, from Sierra Leonean team AIK Freetong.
The La Liga outfit reported that they later received confirmation from the Royal Spanish Football Federation that the player had deposited the amount required to terminate his contract, adding their belief that the move was based on advice the player received from City, who are yet to comment on the situation.
“Today, the Sierra Leonean [Bah] has decided not to show up at his workplace for morning training,” Valladoid’s statement reads. “The club holds the player responsible for the breach of his contractual commitments and has asked its legal department to initiate disciplinary action in this regard.
“The club considers that Manchester City, a member of the City Football Group, is behind the player's decision, and appears to have advised the player to take this route, which puts Real Valladolid in a defenceless position after having recently rejected financial offers of a higher amount.
"The Royal Spanish Football Federation has just confirmed that the player has deposited the amount for the unilateral termination of the contract. In this regard, Real Valladolid reports that it reserves the right to resort to the appropriate legal and sporting jurisdictions to exercise its rights and defend its interests."
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if events have transpired as described and there’s no legal remedy available, this is a situation football’s governing bodies will need to take very seriously.
Already at a disadvantage, sanctioning a move like this could further harm clubs lower down in the food chain when it comes to losing talented players.
