Manchester City transfer news: City monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria

Manchester City are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria as Fernandinho nears the exit.

According to Sky Sports, Man City enquired about the Swiss midfielder last summer and are weighing up a formal offer when the transfer window reopens.

Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his midfield should Fernandinho leave the club as expected when his contract expires.

The Brazilian has been a major presence at City over the last eight years, making more than 300 appearances in all competitions since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fernandinho has contributed to three title wins, with a fourth seemingly on the way, and five League Cups during his time at the Etihad.

A composed and dependable player, he has also shown his versatility by slotting into the centre of defence when required.

Fernandinho will be a big loss for Guardiola, who is hoping to soften the blow by bringing in Zakaria as a direct replacement.

Zakaria started his career at Servette, scoring two goals in six appearances, before joining Young Boys in 2015.

A couple of years later, he signed for Gladbach for €10million as a replacement for Mahmoud Dahoud, who had moved to Borussia Dortmund.

The defensive midfielder missed the start of the current season with a knee injury, but has recovered to make 17 appearances in the Bundesliga.

He played the full 90 minutes of both legs of Gladbach’s Champions League round of 16 tie against Man City, which ended in a 4-0 defeat on aggregate.

Zakaria made his debut for Switzerland against Belgium in May 2016, and was part of Vladimir Petkovic’s squad for the Euros that summer.

He has won 28 caps for his country and will expect to take part in his third major international tournament later this year, where the Swiss face Wales, Italy and Turkey in the group stage.