Manchester City looking to sign 'the next Leroy Sane' in surprising tactical tweak: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Manchester City could be set for a busy summer transfer window at the end of the season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are yet to make any moves in the January transfer window, with Pep Guardiola’s side not expected to make any significant signings before the month is out.

City’s focus instead will be all about matters on the pitch as they look to chase Premier League leaders Liverpool down with another one of their trademark second-half-of-the-season surges. 

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, City fans should expect a busy summer which could bring about a tweak in Guardiola’s thinking. Ornstein highlights a new winger as a likely priority come the end of the season, with Phil Foden tipped to occupy more of a central role in the future and uncertainty over Bernardo Silva. 

Manchester City's English midfielder #47 Phil Foden reacts after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup third round football match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 7, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Phil Foden has moved centrally for Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro Neto - a player once dubbed ‘the next Leroy Sane’ after similarities with the former Man City star - is named as a player that ‘will be on City’s radar’ in the off-season. Should the Citizens pursue the Wolves wideman then it could mark an interesting rethink from Guardiola. 

Sane and Neto are both left-footed wingers and after Guardiola moved away from that with Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku, he could go back to that set-up, should the club pursue Neto. 

Pedro Neto in action for Wolves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Ornstein says much of City’s transfer activity in the summer could rest upon Kevin De Bruyne and how his return from injury goes over the second half of the season.

The Belgian’s contract is up in 2025 and at the age of 32, contingencies will need to be made. 

