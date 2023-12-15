Is Manchester City forward Erling Haaland injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Jack Lacey
published

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is a doubt for the game against Crystal Palace this weekend, with Premier League injuries mounting up

Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on November 12, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is likely to miss Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace, as Premier League injuries come thick and fast during a hectic period of games.

Haaland missed last weekend's dramatic 2-1 win over Luton Town after dropping out of the squad at the 11th hour, before missing the Champions League trip to Belgrade to face Crvena Zvezda in midweek.

The Norwegian striker is struggling with a persistent foot injury and could now miss a third game in a row for the European champions.

When will Manchester City star Erling Haaland return to action? 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks with Erling Haaland of Manchester City as they walk off the pitch at half time during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on August 11, 2023 in Burnley, England.

 Pep Guardiola has given an update on Haaland ahead of the game with Crystal Palace (Image credit: Copa/Getty Images)

Although the star striker is a major doubt, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has yet to officially rule him out of selection for the Crystal Palace game, even if his chances appear slim.

A more realistic target for Haaland's return could be the FIFA Club World Cup, which Manchester City will fly out for immediately after the Palace fixture.

City travel to Saudi Arabia ahead of a semi-final on Tuesday, against Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds, and Guardiola is still hopeful his star forward will be available to play some part in the competition. 

MORE TEAM NEWS

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United applauds the fans after the UEFA Champions League match between Newcastle United FC and Borussia Dortmund at St. James' Park on October 25, 2023 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

NEWCASTLE: Will Kieran Trippier play this weekend?

"It's not a fracture, just stress," the City boss revealed. "He arrived today, he will see the doctors and then we will see.

"The doctors say we have to take it day by day or week by week and see how he feels. Hopefully, he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don't think he will play (against Crystal Palace) but maybe he surprises me."

Haaland's fitness battle will leave Fantasy Premier League players sweating on his fitness, with their official website claiming the City forward only has a 50 per cent chance of playing.

