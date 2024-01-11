Manchester City report: Real Madrid interest in Erling Haaland is 'growing', with Mbappe deal less likely

Manchester City’s record-breaking striker Erling Haaland is the subject of ‘growing’ interest from Real Madrid, according to a report in the Spanish media.

AS reports that the 14-time European champions are looking at alternative transfer options should they fail to land long-term target Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is now in the final six months of his deal in the French captial, which means he is free to negotiate with other clubs ahead of a summer move. AS claim that Madrid are pushing to complete a pre-contract arrangement this month, but acknowlege that the financial package they are offering is lower than the France international’s current deal at PSG.

This may, in turn, cause Mbappe to assess his options in full, with Liverpool one club that are mentioned in the report. Should Madrid miss out on the 25-year-old they will have to look elsewhere for their summer marquee signing, which is where the talk of a move for Haaland comes in.

Described as Los Blancos' ‘plan B’, Madrid are said to be confident that Haaland’s City release clause is lower than the €200million figure that has previously been banded around in the media.

Leeds-born Haaland joined City in the summer of 2022 and immediately began to tear into the Premier League record books, ending the season with 52 goals across all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side claimed an historic treble.

