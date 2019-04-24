Manchester clubs set to do battle for £90m goalscoring midfielder

Manchester United will have to fight off Manchester City if they want to sign Sporting's Bruno Fernandes.

The Manchester rivals are both keen on Fernandes and will have to pay a high price to land him, according to the Sun.

The 24-year-old is in record-breaking form, having overtaken Frank Lampard as the midfielder with the highest goal tally in one season.

Manchester City will make the short trip to Old Trafford tonight to face United in one of the most pivotal derbies of recent times.

But they will have to prepare for a battle off the pitch too if they want Fernandes's signature, as Sporting inserted an £87 million release clause into his contract.

Both clubs, however, are desperate to sign the attacking midfielder who has 28 goals in 48 games so far this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was thought to be pushing hard for Fernandes recently, but Pep Guardiola is reportedly ready to swoop as City held talks last week.

It's claimed that a Sporting director flew in to meet City's Txiki Begiristain to discuss a potential deal.

