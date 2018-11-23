Manchester United fined over Ronaldo pitch invasions

Manchester United have been fined €8,000 over pitch invasions during their Champions League home game against Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

The Serie A side won 1-0 on Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford last month, with the game seeing a number of fans attempting to reach the Portugal superstar.

It was confirmed by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on Friday that United would be fined following the incidents.

Earlier in the group stage United were hit with a €15,000 penalty for arriving late to a home game with Valencia.

The team bus was affected by heavy traffic congestion in Manchester ahead of the match on October 2, which kicked off five minutes late.

United are second in Group H, two points behind Juve, with Jose Mourinho's men next in European action at home to Young Boys on Tuesday.