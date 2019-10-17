Manchester United have recruitment plan to improve squad in January – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “100 per cent sure” that the club has the correct structure in place and that money is available to strengthen his struggling squad.

United currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone and 15 adrift of league leaders Liverpool ahead of Sunday’s clash with their fierce rivals at Old Trafford.

The club’s hierarchy and recruitment under executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has come in for severe criticism since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, but Solskjaer has described that as “an insult” as he looks to the future.

“I’ve got a three-year contract now so of course (we are) planning long-term,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “If you lose a game you don’t wait for a call to be given assurances but we have started out a plan and a recruitment plan is in place.

“I am 100 per cent sure from my time here that the structure is right because it’s always the manager that has the final say.

“I know people have said stuff about our recruitment but it’s almost like an insult to the recruitment office, the scouts and us as professionals – me and Mick (Phelan), the staff. We make decisions on the players we want to have and who’s available and then it’s the negotiations.”

Harry Maguire, right, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in the summer (Nigel French/PA)

United spent £145million in the summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but Solskjaer says more funds are available for the right “ready-made” players.

“The money is there and I’ve been looking at players,” Solskjaer added. “We were close to a couple of players but they weren’t right.

“The money is there to strengthen in January, in the summer, and we are planning, we are looking, we are finding our targets, but just before the transfer window ended no, they weren’t there, the ready-made players.

“The resources are there if the right players are available.”