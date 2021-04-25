Manchester United held to goalless draw by Leeds

Manchester United and Leeds United cancelled each other out in a tight Premier League affair which ended 0-0.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started positively and intent but were met by a hard working and well drilled Leeds team who have impressed many this season.

The game was being played at a high tempo, but chances were proving hard to come by with Marcus Rashford’s thunderous free-kick, which was well saved by Meslier, on the stroke of half time the only opening of note from the first half.

The Red Devils came close to opening the scoring 10 minutes into the second half when Bruno Fernandes was picked out in the box, but with many expecting to see the net bulge, his effort flew agonizingly wide.

Solskjaer’s men continued to press forward in search of a winner, while Leeds remained a threat on the break, but neither could find a way to goal and were forced to settle for a point.