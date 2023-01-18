Manchester United in 'advanced talks' over shock swoop for Fulham defender – report

Manchester United (opens in new tab) are reportedly in 'advanced negotiations' about a shock move for Fulham (opens in new tab) right-back Kevin Mbabu.

Despite Aaron Wan-Bissaka's recent resurgence in the absence of the injured Diogo Dalot, United are said to still be in the market for a new right-back.

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford in recent weeks, but talk of interest in Mbabu comes as a huge surprise.

Mbabu only joined Fulham six months ago

The Switzerland international has barely featured for Fulham since joining from Wolfsburg last summer, making just seven appearances in all competitions for Marco Silva's side.

But according to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (via Goal) (opens in new tab), United have made good progress with talks to sign Mbabu this month.

The report adds that Serie A newcomers Monza are also interested in Mbabu – which, given their comparative minnow status, ought to put United well out in front in any race to secure the 27-year-old's services.

Mbabu – who has won 22 caps for Switzerland but wasn't included in their 2022 World Cup squad – is currently valued at just over £6m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Mbabu made his Switzerland debut in 2018

Upon Mbabu's arrival at Craven Cottage last July, Fulham vice chairman Tony Khan expressed his delight, claiming that the club had been chasing him for a number of years (opens in new tab).

However, Mbabu hasn't even been included in the matchday squad for any of the Cottagers' last six games in all competitions – perhaps suggesting that he's already surplus to requirements and West London and leaving the door open for a departure.