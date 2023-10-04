Manchester United investigating how 1,000 Galatasaray got home tickets at Old Trafford

Manchester United have launched an investigation into how around 1,000 Galatasaray fans ended up in the home section of the teams' Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Erik ten Hag's side were beaten 3-2 by the Super Lig champions in another disappointing evening for the club and after the game, videos emerged on social media showing a large group of Turkish fans celebrating in the home section after the game.

According to the Manchester Evening News, there were large numbers of Turkish fans in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and Bobby Charlton Stand.

Meanwhile, a group of Galatasaray supporters in the Scoreboard End removed part of a banner dedicated to Sir Matt Busby.

Some of the tickets are likely to have been bought through touts, although others could have gained entry simply by providing a UK address, which would not be difficult for the numerous Turks living in the country.

In any case, it was another embarrassment for United as Ten Hag's side suffered a second successive defeat at Old Trafford, having been beaten at home by Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Manchester United's next game is also at Old Trafford, against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ten Hag's side are currently in 10th place, with three wins and four defeats from their four matches so far in the competition.

And in the Champions League, the Red Devils already have an uphill task if they are to qualify for the last 16, having lost both of their opening matches.

United are bottom of Group A, six points behind Bayern Munich and four adrift of Galatasaray ahead of their home match against FC Copenhagen later this month.

