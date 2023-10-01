Ten Hag understands Manchester United boos: 'We have to beat Crystal Palace'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he understands the boos after his side's latest loss in the Premier League – because 'we have to win' against Crystal Palace.

United beat Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but the Red Devils came up short on Saturday as Joachim Andersen's first-half goal gave victory to the south London club.

When the final whistle sounded on a fourth Premier League defeat in seven games this season, the home fans at Old Trafford showed their frustration with a chorus of boos.

Asked about their reaction after the game, Ten Hag said: "I understand.

"When we play at home or away and we play Crystal Palace, we have to win. With all respect, I know every game in the Premier League is very difficult, you have to play your best and I understand fans expecting a win and we didn't win, we lost."

United are 10th in the table, having lost four of their opening seven games for the first time since 1989, and Ten Hag knows improvement is needed.

"We have to be more consistent," he said. "The demand is we get a row of wins and we have to do better than we do now.

"I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we need to win."

United are at home to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Burnley up next in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

