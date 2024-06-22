Manchester United leading race for Serie A striker sensation as rivals pull out of transfer: report

Manchester United are in the market for a new striker and their hopes of signing a top target have seemingly been boosted

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of a top Serie A attacker.

The Red Devils have continuously been linked with the Joshua Zirkzee, who is currently on international duty with the Netherlands at Euro 2024. Having netted 11 goals in Serie A last season, Zirkzee has attracted suitors from across Europe.

Zirkzee is rumoured to have a release clause in the region of £34 million at Serie A side Bologna and Erik ten Hag's side are in the market for a new forward, with Anthony Martial having left the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

According to reports from i, Manchester United's biggest rivals in their pursuit of Zirkzee, AC Milan, have cooled their interest in the talented Dutchman. The Italian giants were thought to be the 23-year-old's favoured destination but their attention has now turned elsewhere.

A move for Roma forward Tammy Abraham has now been mooted, with Paulo Fonseca's side set to play Champions League football next season, which may work in their favour in tempting the former Chelsea man.

Ten Hag has identified Zirkzee as the ideal option to help lessen the workload for Rasmus Hojlund, who played a whopping 43 times in his debut season in English football. INEOS are setting out a marker earlier on in this window, with a move for Jarrad Branthwaite also expected to be in the pipeline this summer.

The report further states how contact has been made with Zirkzee’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, but no offer is on the table yet. Manchester United have alternatives should a deal not be agreed for Zirkzee, with Lille striker Jonathan David also liked by the club's decision-makers.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping for options to bolster his squad this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

