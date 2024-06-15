Chelsea beat Manchester United to Crystal Palace and England star, with personal terms agreed: report

Enzo Maresca, the new Chelsea boss, is closing in on his first signing

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with a Crystal Palace and England star as they look to beat Manchester and Liverpool to the in-demand attacker, a new report suggests.

The Blues are set for another busy summer in the transfer market, despite a significant outlay over the past couple of years, with the team set to take a different direction on the pitch as well after Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager after Mauricio Pochettino's exit at the end of the season.

According to TeamTalk, Michael Olise has verbally approved Chelsea's proposed terms over a deal, while he is still open to considering offers from other interested clubs.

It’s thought that Chelsea's proposal is particularly appealing to him and the club are optimistic about securing the deal, believing that Manchester United might struggle to match his £60 million release clause due to their financial constraints and their focus on signing a top-quality centre-back, all while adhering to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Chelsea plan to offer a big initial upfront fee, as well as structured payments spread over several years, in a move that would see the deal reach £60 million. The Blues are now in discussions with Crystal Palace and are keen to finalise the deal quickly, with the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle and Bayern Munich also keen.

Many elite clubs are on the lookout for a right-winger and Olise is seen as one of the best performers in that position in Europe.

Olise already has ties to Chelsea having spent his time in youth setup there, while his younger brother is an academy player who recently signed a contract extension at Cobham.

Under the management of new head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea are keen to build a squad capable of competing for a Champions League spot next season.

Olise has now spent three seasons with Palace, establishing himself as a standout player in South London, particularly with his glowing displays in the second half of last season

Although he played only 19 matches, Olise scored 10 goals and provided six assists for the club, ending the campaign on a high.

