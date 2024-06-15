Chelsea beat Manchester United to Crystal Palace and England star, with personal terms agreed: report

Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with a highly-rated Premier League attacker in a bid to ensure they beat Liverpool and Manchester United to his signature

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with a Crystal Palace and England star as they look to beat Manchester and Liverpool to the in-demand attacker, a new report suggests.

The Blues are set for another busy summer in the transfer market, despite a significant outlay over the past couple of years, with the team set to take a different direction on the pitch as well after Enzo Maresca was appointed as manager after Mauricio Pochettino's exit at the end of the season.

