Euro 2024: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Marcus Rashford England snub

By
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered an assessment of Gareth Southgate’s decision to omit Marcus Rashford from the England squad

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United in the FA Cup against Wigan Athletic in January 2024.
Marcus Rashford was left out of the England squad for Euro 2024 after a poor season with Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he was not surprised by Marcus Rashford's exclusion from England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford had his most prolific campaign during the Dutchman’s first year at Old Trafford, but he struggled to maintain that form last season, and was consequently left out of Gareth Southgate’s side for the tournament in Germany.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.