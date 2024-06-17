Euro 2024: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Marcus Rashford England snub
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered an assessment of Gareth Southgate’s decision to omit Marcus Rashford from the England squad
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he was not surprised by Marcus Rashford's exclusion from England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.
Rashford had his most prolific campaign during the Dutchman’s first year at Old Trafford, but he struggled to maintain that form last season, and was consequently left out of Gareth Southgate’s side for the tournament in Germany.
In January, it was reported that the striker missed training before an FA Cup match after being seen drinking in Belfast. Thereafter, Rashford scored only four league goals, contributing to Man Utd's worst-ever Premier League finish.
How England Plan To Win Euro 2024 - Tactical Preview
Despite this, many were surprised to see Rashford left out of Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, but Ten Hag has claimed he can see the reason why he was left out.
The Dutchman was also asked about another high-profile omission, Jack Grealish, who was left out of the squad after struggling to find a place in the starting line-up at Manchester City.
“Grealish and Rashford out? They were both lacking this season, it’s clear,” he told NOS Studio Voetbal.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“And when you are lacking, you risk not getting picked for your country.”
The former Ajax coach also spoke about how Manchester United chiefs caught up to him while he was holidaying with his wife in Ibiza to tell him that he had kept his place at Old Trafford, even though they had interviewed other candidates about replacing him.
“Manchester United flew to me in Ibiza to tell me that I was gonna stay. So they disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep,” he said.
“Man United have told me that they spoke with Thomas Tuchel, yes. They said they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”
More stories
We have a guide on how to get Euro 2024 tickets if you're still looking to go to the tournament. We have the run-down on Euro 2024 stadiums, with info on host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know.
We have a list of the Euro 2024 favourites, with best odds on nations to win European Championship in Germany, while these are the best Euros games ever and these are the best pundits ever. With England set to be one of the favourites, meanwhile, we've analysed what the pathway to the final could look like for the Three Lions.
Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world ahead of the summer's big tournament
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.