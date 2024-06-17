Euro 2024: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives verdict on Marcus Rashford England snub

Marcus Rashford was left out of the England squad for Euro 2024 after a poor season with Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he was not surprised by Marcus Rashford's exclusion from England's 26-man squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford had his most prolific campaign during the Dutchman’s first year at Old Trafford, but he struggled to maintain that form last season, and was consequently left out of Gareth Southgate’s side for the tournament in Germany.

In January, it was reported that the striker missed training before an FA Cup match after being seen drinking in Belfast. Thereafter, Rashford scored only four league goals, contributing to Man Utd's worst-ever Premier League finish.

Despite this, many were surprised to see Rashford left out of Southgate's squad for Euro 2024, but Ten Hag has claimed he can see the reason why he was left out.

The Dutchman was also asked about another high-profile omission, Jack Grealish, who was left out of the squad after struggling to find a place in the starting line-up at Manchester City.

“Grealish and Rashford out? They were both lacking this season, it’s clear,” he told NOS Studio Voetbal.

“And when you are lacking, you risk not getting picked for your country.”

Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag during Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City at Wembley in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Ajax coach also spoke about how Manchester United chiefs caught up to him while he was holidaying with his wife in Ibiza to tell him that he had kept his place at Old Trafford, even though they had interviewed other candidates about replacing him.

“Manchester United flew to me in Ibiza to tell me that I was gonna stay. So they disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep,” he said.

“Man United have told me that they spoke with Thomas Tuchel, yes. They said they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”

