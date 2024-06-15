Manchester United accelerating defender chase despite Branthwaite agreement: report

Manchester United conceded 58 goals in the Premier League alone in 2023/24, with the Red Devils' defence under severe scrutiny in a troublesome campaign.

In what can only be described as a dismal season in the league, only Sheffield United conceded more shots per game than Erik ten Hag's side, while the xG tables had them competing with the relegation battlers defensively.

Having confirmed Ten Hag's future at the club in recent days, the United board now look set to embark on a crucial summer of spending as the club seeks to improve their fortunes.

Manchester United targeting French sensation

Reports in recent days confirmed the Red Devils had agreed a deal with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite as the Toffees look to hold out for an estimated £70 million fee.

Despite a reportedly restricted transfer budget for PSR reasons, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that the Red Devils are going "all out" to sign Lille's towering starlet Leny Yoro.

This report comes shortly after it was speculated that Real Madrid, who are widely believed to be favourites for Yoro's signature, are refusing to get anywhere close to Lille's €60m asking price.

Yoro is one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

United are believed to be one of the most interested parties in the 18-year old, who is expected to slot straight into the first team, such is his immense ability at such a young age.

The Athletic confirmed United's interest on Friday, although they face competition from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Standing at 6'2", Yoro's lanky frame helps allows him a ball-winning ability only the continent's best defenders can compete with, while his calmness under pressure and technical ability make him – in FourFourTwo's view – the perfect candidate to execute ten Hag's possession-based football.

