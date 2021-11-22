Manchester United: Mauricio Pochettino reportedly set to LEAVE PSG to take the vacant job

Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino could be set to resign from PSG just to take the job at Old Trafford.

That's according to reports that link the Argentinian to the vacant job at Old Trafford - with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson said to favour Pochettino as his preferred man for the role.

Solskjaer was sacked from United at the weekend after three years in charge, following defeat to Watford. The 4-1 thumping was the Red Devils' fifth defeat in the last seven league games.

With United down in eighth, six points off the top four, the board have acted to axe the Norwegian; Michael Carrick takes interim charge for now.

The Manchester United hierarchy have been said to be keen on Pochettino before.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was many people's favourite to take over back when Solskjaer was first given the job on a permanent basis. Pochettino has spoken in the past about his admiration for Sir Alex Ferguson and now it seems the feeling in mutual.

Pochettino took Tottenham from the fringes of the top four to a title race in 2015/16 and a Champions League final three years later.

Zinedine Zidane is also said to be a favourite for the position. The Frenchman was reported to be uninterested in the role but has warmed to the idea of becoming United, even apparently starting to learn English in preparation.

Erik Ten Hag of Ajax has already responded to media questioning about his links to the job, calling them "weird".

Solskjaer conducted an exit interview for Manchester United's social media channels over the weekend, as he tearfully bid goodbye to the fans.