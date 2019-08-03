Paul Pogba is not injured and wants Real Madrid move – report

United are due to face Milan in Cardiff tonight, but Pogba won't be there.

The Frenchman didn't turn up to to board the flight with the rest of the squad.

It was widely reported that the reason he didn't travel yesterday was because of injury, but Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito TV have exclusively announced that Pogba is not injured, but rather trying to force a move to Real Madrid.

One of their journalists took to Twitter to break the news, and the channel's official page soon confirmed it as their own information.

OJO A LA EXCLUSIVA de @10JoseAlvarez



POGBA NO VIAJÓ con el United por DECISIÓN PROPIA. No tiene ninguna lesión. https://t.co/NMoFShljcL— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 3, 2019

Pogba has threatened to go on strike before, when he reportedly told team-mates that he wouldn't be going on their pre-season tour to Australia, only to then turn up and board the flight.

Mino Raiola, Pogba's agent, is understood to have been finalising Moise Kean's move to Everton, and will now turn his attention back to Pogba and Madrid.

The problem, as ever, will be the two clubs coming to an agreement on the transfer fee, with United's reported valuation standing close to £150 million.

READ MORE...

Quiz! Can you name all 27 Community Shield goalscorers from the past decade?

10 overpriced transfers that absolutely worked out